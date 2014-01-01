ZooLight Safari Presented by Wells Fargo

December 9-11, 16-23, 26-31 5PM-9PM

Watch as the Zoo comes alive for 17 nights of holiday-centric fun at ZooLight Safari presented by Wells Fargo! Be amazed by over one million lights, listen to holiday music and delight in festive snowfalls every night. Take in the beauty of a decorated tree reaching nearly 30 feet tall in Trails of Africa as you dance and boogie to special entertainment each night. Don’t forget Santa is only here through Dec 23, so make sure to visit before he leaves if you want to get your picture taken with him!

New this year: Adult beverages will be available for purchase (age 21 and up only). Enjoy a glass of beer or wine, or a specialty cocktail for a fun date-night at the Zoo!

Members: FREE Admission for all persons covered by the membership. Simply check in at our Members' Express Entrance if no additional purchases are needed or in the Membership Office if additional purchases are needed.

Non-members: $10 (tax included)

*The Zoo closes at 4PM each night of ZooLight Safari presented by Wells Fargo and reopens at 5PM. Animals are not on exhibit after 4PM. ZooLight Safari is weather permitting and closings will be posted on the Birmingham Zoo website as soon as the decision to close for weather is made.